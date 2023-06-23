Local resident urges RS City Council to pursue concrete skate park addition

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Willie Padilla, a local Rock Springs native, came before the Rock Springs City Council this past Tuesday as he gave some insight into a possible new skatepark addition for the city.

While the City of Rock Springs does currently have a skatepark with a few cool features, it is due for an upgrade. Parks and Recreation Director Dave Lansang, explained that the current park is over 20 years old. Padilla explained that the current skate park Rock Springs has is a single dimension park and leaves skaters in a plateau which inevitably attracts “punks” as Padilla put it.

Padilla brought the idea of adding a concrete skate park into the city, that includes some transitions and some pool movement. Padilla noted that with this addition it would bring a whole different type of skateboarder in and would be great for those athletes who want to take it a step further. With the concrete park, it is not limited to just skateboarders. Bikes and scooters would also be allowed within, adding even more people and activity within the park.

Within his research, Padilla mentioned a few places within Rock Springs that would be great places for a this skate park. One area he mentioned would be the overlook spot on College Hill off of the Grant extension.

Councilor Zotti mentioned that years back other members of the community came in asking them to look into this same project. Lansang explained that the city mapped out an acre of land of around 10 years ago for those people. But once they got the application to the Tony Hawk Foundation, the project went silent. Lansang did mention that he believes he still has that map of where they were planning on placing it that the Council could take a look at. However, at the end of the day it comes down to funding with the structure and maintenance.

Councilor Hickerson noted that he quickly did some research for how much it would cost per square foot which he found that a 10,000 sq/ft park would be around $750,000 to build if they were looking at a big park. Padilla stated that he would be interested in anything from a mini pool to a 12 ft pool so the level could be higher. However he did add that the square footage doesn’t matter and that he has had fun in some small parks that included a deep bowl with rails to slide.

“Rock Spring is a good place for adults, I love coming here and living here, but for a teenager, it can be pretty hard. It’s just another thing that a kid who has a bad home life and they just need to have an escape It’s a really healthy escape to go and have somewhere free to cruise around.”

Councilor Robinson stated that he believes the whole council would be behind this and while they have the property, the City of Rock Springs just had a budget shortfall this year. So if there was a crowd sourcing such as the Tony Hawk Foundation, would be a great start. Robinson stated, “Anything that would give youth, an opportunity to spend time constructively rather than being out, being not constructive, is a good thing. So, I think it is a great idea and I hope that maybe you can find some folks to help move forward with this.”