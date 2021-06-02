Local residents part of Leadership Wyoming Class of 2022

June 2, 2021 — Leadership Wyoming has announced the roster of its 22nd cohort to complete the nine-month executive leadership program. The program will run from August of 2021 to May of 2022.

Listed Sweetwater County residents involved in the program are:

Devon Brubaker, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Manager,

Kimberly Dale, President, Western Wyoming Community College,

Saeed Danaei, Process Engineering Manager at Genesis Alkali,

Brittany Wells Gray, Sweetwater Area Program Director/Statewide Donor Relations for Climb Wyoming.

A total of 42 Wyoming residents were listed as being part of the upcoming class.

Nine training sessions will take place in communities across the state during the program, including Pinedale/Jackson, Laramie, Gillette, Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs, Lander/Wind River Reservation, and Rock Springs, and Sheridan.

Each session will focus on an important topic or industry such as Education, Natural Resources, Tourism, Healthcare, Government, Cultural Diversity, Technology, Manufacturing, Wyoming, and Community Building.

Participants in the program will also encounter leadership development and executive coaching through the customized Leading Wyoming curriculum.

When this class graduates from the program in May of 2022, it will make approximately 950 Alumni of Leadership Wyoming.

The program was envisioned and built by Wyoming Heritage Foundation founder Bill Schilling, the University of Wyoming, and former Speaker of the House and President of the Wyoming Senate Eli Bebout.