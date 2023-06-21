Local Rock Springs student receives opportunity to attend American Legion Auxiliary – Girls State

Photo Courtesy of Nicole and Sydnee Harris

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Upcoming Rock Springs High School senior, Sydnee Harris, recently got the opportunity of a lifetime as she was selected to attend the American Legion Auxiliary – Girls State in Cheyenne. With leadership, citizenship, and the love for the county as the backbone to the program, Harris comes back to Rock Springs with a new prospective on the way our government system works.

American Legion Auxiliary – Girls State

The American Auxiliary Girls State program is for female students who have completed their junior year in high school. During the week long convention, the students are broken into either the House of Representatives or the Senate. From there the students learn the overall process of government as they elect officials, sign or fail bills, debate certain bills, and run a mock government.

How to Get Involved

Harris explained that the way she got involved in the program was she was nominated by a teacher because of her involvement with the AP Government course offered through Sweetwater County School District #1. “I got nominated and they asked me if I was interested and I said yes! I actually ended up being the only delegate from Rock Springs going to Girls State so that was really cool.”

There are two ways to go about getting involved with Girls State. Harries explained that while she was nominated to go, she met other girls from across the state who were told about it through their school district, who made it a public announcement.

The American Legion Auxiliary also offers a Boys State. However with that program, “participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city, county and state governments. Operated by students elected to various offices, Boys State activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses and recreational programs.” This is also a program made for high school juniors.

Harris’s Future Plans

Harris explained that since she attended Girls State, it helped her gain insight into politics, which is now a field she is looking into post graduation. She stated, “It helped me get a look into politics and government and so it kind of gave me a look into how our government works and whether or not I wanted to be apart of that. So, I am currently looking into it now.”

Harris ended by stating, “My favorite part was getting to meet everyone there. Everyone is so supportive and so nice and it was just a really great environment, and I made so many friends there so that was super cool. I wish that my school would kind of make it more of a known thing, so more girls could have the opportunity that I had. It’s really a once in a lifetime opportunity and I really, really enjoyed it.”