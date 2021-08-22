Local ‘Rockin’ from The Rain’ flood fundraiser happening today

August 22, 2021 — Today, local citizens can help out fellow residents that suffered rain and flood damage from those late July monsoon rains. The Rockin’ From The Rain Fundraiser will take place today at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

A group of residents formed a committee in partnership with the City of Rock Springs to create the event that will feature live music from local bands, food trucks, and raffles. The benefit concert begins at 2 p.m. in the midway area.

“We want to bring the community together to help out those who were affected and do whatever we can do to support them,” said Amber Kramer, one of the committee members.

There will be a $5 per person cover charge. Donations are also encouraged.