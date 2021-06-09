Local Sage-grouse Working Group to meet next Tuesday

June 9, 2021 — From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

The Southwest Sage-grouse Working Group will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at the Green River Game and Fish office, 351 Astle Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to identify any suspected adaptive management triggers. A virtual Zoom option is available. Participants can also join by phone at +1 346 248 7799 and using password *576754#.

The Southwest Sage-grouse Working Group is comprised of local citizens interested in sage-grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons, and affected governmental agencies. There are eight working groups operating in Wyoming.

More information can be found online or by contacting the Green River Game and Fish office at (307) 875-3223.