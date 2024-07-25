Local salon hosting raffle to benefit Food Bank

July 25, 2025 – Wyo4News
Lovely Chaos Salon is organizing a summer raffle to support the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Entries are $10 each and can be purchased through Venmo at @fbswater with the comment “Raffle.” The drawing will be held on August 1, with all proceeds benefiting the local food bank.
“Seeing the increase in need really motivates us to help our community,” said Julia Haynes, a contractor at Lovely Chaos Salon. “This raffle is just the beginning. Lovely Chaos is passionate about our community and wants to continue supporting the Food Bank and other organizations.”
The raffle basket, valued at $650, includes:
- Gift Card from Julia Haynes
- Gift Card from Wax On Wax Off
- Gift Card for Facial from The Radiance Room
- Gift Card from Nate Gil Art Official Tattoo
- Certificate to Body Balance for one pain management session
- Crystals and jewelry from Tynsky’s Rock & Jewelry
- Jewelry and gifts from Missy Xo Designs
- Gift Card for a free brow wax from Julia Haynes Hair
- Sea Turtle plushie made by Jo Ogden
- Two plants
- Stickers
- Biolage Shampoo and Conditioner Liters
- Face mask and eye masks
- Wet Brush and cute clips
- Hair samples
- Hair towel and scrunchies
Haynes, who joined the food bank board this year, emphasized the salon’s commitment by mentioning their ongoing promotion. Customers donating five non-perishable food items, a package of diapers or tampons, or any monetary contribution receive a free brow wax card. “It’s a really easy way to help our community,” she added.