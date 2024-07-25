Local salon hosting raffle to benefit Food Bank

Photo credit to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County website

July 25, 2025 – Wyo4News

Lovely Chaos Salon is organizing a summer raffle to support the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Entries are $10 each and can be purchased through Venmo at @fbswater with the comment “Raffle.” The drawing will be held on August 1, with all proceeds benefiting the local food bank.

“Seeing the increase in need really motivates us to help our community,” said Julia Haynes, a contractor at Lovely Chaos Salon. “This raffle is just the beginning. Lovely Chaos is passionate about our community and wants to continue supporting the Food Bank and other organizations.”

The raffle basket, valued at $650, includes:

Gift Card from Julia Haynes

Gift Card from Wax On Wax Off

Gift Card for Facial from The Radiance Room

Gift Card from Nate Gil Art Official Tattoo

Certificate to Body Balance for one pain management session

Crystals and jewelry from Tynsky’s Rock & Jewelry

Jewelry and gifts from Missy Xo Designs

Gift Card for a free brow wax from Julia Haynes Hair

Sea Turtle plushie made by Jo Ogden

Two plants

Stickers

Biolage Shampoo and Conditioner Liters

Face mask and eye masks

Wet Brush and cute clips

Hair samples

Hair towel and scrunchies

Haynes, who joined the food bank board this year, emphasized the salon’s commitment by mentioning their ongoing promotion. Customers donating five non-perishable food items, a package of diapers or tampons, or any monetary contribution receive a free brow wax card. “It’s a really easy way to help our community,” she added.