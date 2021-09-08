Local Scouts honored at GR City Council meeting

Submitted phot0

September 8, 2021— Press Release

Elijah Kopft of Green River was looking for a project to complete his Eagle Scout requirements and decided to paint the walk bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks. The bridge was covered with graffiti. Kopft and several members of Scouts BSA Troop 312 recently completed the project. Green River Mayor Pete Rust felt the project deserved recognition, which was recognized at the Council meeting Tuesday night.

Troop 312 led the meeting in the pledge of allegiance. Mayor Rust thanked Kopft and his troop members and leaders for taking the lead in making Green River a better place to live. Kopft was presented with a citation of thanks from the City.

Back Row LR-Elijah Kopft, Morgan Lenling, Senior Patrol Leader Daniel Ames, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Chevy Stanton, Aiden Zimmerman, Jake Findlow, Council members Gary Killpack, Sherry Bushman, and George Jost. Front Row LR-Assistant Scoutmaster Zeek Kopft, Councilmembers Robert Berg, Jim Zimmerman, Mayor Pete Rust, Kayden Brueckner, Hunter Rushing, Logan Wadsworth, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Hale Iwen. (not pictured Assistant Scoutmaster Matt Rushing) Submitted photo