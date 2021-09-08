Local Scouts honored at GR City Council meeting

Elijah Kopft of Green River was looking for a project to complete his Eagle Scout requirements and decided to paint the walk bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks. The bridge was covered with graffiti. Kopft and several members of Scouts BSA Troop 312 recently completed the project. Green River Mayor Pete Rust felt the project deserved recognition, which was recognized at the Council meeting Tuesday night.
Troop 312 led the meeting in the pledge of allegiance. Mayor Rust thanked Kopft and his troop members and leaders for taking the lead in making Green River a better place to live. Kopft was presented with a citation of thanks from the City.