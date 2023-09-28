Local SEDC Specialist named “Women of Influence” honoree

Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

September 28, 2023 — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) Economic Development Specialist Kayla McDonald has been named a “Women of Influence” honoree in the field of Economic Development for 2023. The announcement came from the Wyoming Business Report.

McDonald started her role in economic development in 2013 with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce as its Business Development Manager. In 2016, she was instrumental in forming the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition.

“Kayla has been very influential in shaping the economic goals of our region in her role as the Economic Development Specialist for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition,” said Reed Clevenger, City of Green River City Administrator. “Through her leadership and ability to work closely with elected and appointed officials, along with stakeholders from local businesses and service-driven organizations in Green River, Rock Springs, and throughout Sweetwater County, we have been able to develop and focus on our mission and vision of bringing support, growth, and prosperity to the region.”

“Kayla McDonald has proved to be an exceptional leader in economic development,” stated Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson. “She has capitalized limited resources into big results by facilitating growth and development in our state. We are fortunate to have her.”

“I am honored to be recognized in this capacity amongst colleagues and other women of influence from around the great state of Wyoming,” McDonald commented. “I am very thankful for the opportunities I have been given to continue to grow and learn as a professional in the field of Economic Development, and I will continue to lead by the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition’s mission to create and sustain an environment for a resilient economy in Sweetwater County.”

McDonald serves on the Wyoming Economic Development Association (WEDA) Board of Directors as Vice-President and will be the incoming President for 2024.

An awards luncheon to honor this year’s nominees will be held on October 10, 2023, in Cheyenne.