Local Shrine Club circus with two performances today

Photo courtesy of the Jordan World Circus Facebook page

June 25, 2024 — Wyo4News

The circus is in town today. The annual Rock Springs Shrine Club circus will have two performances today at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena. The Jordan World Circus will feature three rings of entertainment.

Sweetwater County school students were given free tickets, but if that ticket was lost, extra free student tickets are available at the gates before each performance. Adult tickets are $10.

Jordan World Circus is owned and produced by Jody and Melanie Jordan of Las Vegas, Nevada. Both have a long background of aerialists and circus performers,