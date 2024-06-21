Local Shriner’s circus in Rock Springs this Tuesday

Photo courtesy of the Jordan World Circus Facebook page.

June 21, 2024 –– Wyo4News

This Tuesday, June 25, the annual Rock Springs Shrine Club circus is in town for two shows. The Jordan World Circus performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena. This year’s nearly two-hour circus performance features three rings of entertainment.

Sweetwater County students were given free tickets from schools, but if that ticket has been lost, extra free student tickets will be available at the gates. Adult tickets are $10.

Jordan World Circus is one of North America’s premier traveling circuses. It is owned and produced by former aerialists and circus performers Jody and Melanie Jordan of Las Vegas, Nevada.