Local Shriners Vidalia Onion sale begin this Friday

May 8, 2024 — Wyo4News

For the Sweetwater Shrine Club, this Friday and possibly Saturday is their “sweet” time of the year. The annual Vidalia Sweet Onion sale will begin Friday at 9 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Rock Springs Honda on Center Street, as well as the parking lot in front of Green River Harley Davidson on Unita Drive. Saturday sales will continue unless all bags of onions are sold during Friday’s hours.

A ten-pound bag of Vadalia Oinion will cost $18, with the proceeds aiding the Sweetwater Shrine Club and the local programs the club provides.

Vidalia Onions are not your typical onion. The clay soil around Vidalia, Georgia, gives the onions a sweet taste. Some compare it to eating an apple.

Sales are on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.