Local Shriner’s Vidalia onion sale tomorrow in Rock Springs

June 14, 2021 — The Rock Springs Shrine Club will once again be selling their 10-pound bags of Vidalia onions starting tomorrow, Tuesday, morning at 9 a.m. The sale location will be at the Rock Springs Toyota parking lot, 401 Center Street.

Vidalia onions are sweet onions grown in Georgia and are the official vegetable of Georgia.

The cost of each 10-pound bag is $15 and will be sold on a first-come basis. The Shriners hope to sell their entire semi-truck load inventory on Tuesday but will be available again Wednesday to sell any remaining inventory. Last year’s inventory sold out in a single day.

All monies raised from the sale of the onions help with local Shrine Club projects, including the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City, Utah.