Local splash parks and pools open for summer

Wyo4News Staff Photo

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Get ready to dive into this year’s list of pools and splash pads with opening dates and times.

Garnet Park will open for the season starting May 26, 2023, Daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rock Springs Family Recreational Center’s splash pad will be open for the season starting May 26, 2023, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Saturdays and Sundays being from noon to 3 p.m.

Blairtown Pool will be open for the season starting June 12 till August 12, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Saturdays and Sundays being from Noon to 4 p.m.

Century Park Pool will be open for the season starting June 12 till August 12, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Saturdays and Sundays being from noon to 4 p.m.

Washington Pool which is located on the corner of Pine and D Street will be open for the season starting June 12 till August 12, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Ever’s Park in Green River is open for the season starting today May 25, 2023, daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.