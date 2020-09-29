Local State Farm Agent teams up with Rock Springs Fire to support Fire Prevention Week

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 29, 2020) — The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Rock Springs State Farm Agent Amber Kramer have teamed up with the Rock Springs Fire Department to support Fire Prevention Week, an annual public awareness campaign promoting home fire safety.

Amber is one of the hundreds of State Farm agents delivering Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 2,500 fire departments across the country. In addition to delivering kits to Rock Springs FD, she also stopped at the Rawlins Fire Department with kits.

Each kit includes resources for Fire Prevention Week (October 4-10, 2020) – brochures, magnets, posters, and more. The resources can be shared with schools and communities.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” focuses on cooking fire safety. Home cooking fires represent the leading cause of all fires with nearly half – 49 percent – happening in the kitchen.

Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.

“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” said State Farm Agent Amber Kramer. “These kits will help our fire departments spread the news to always stay focused when you’re in the kitchen and never leave it unattended while cooking.”

Key messages around this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign include the following:

Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave cooking unattended

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — at least three feet away from your stovetop.

Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” visit fpw.org.