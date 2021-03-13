Local Storm Warning issued/Blizzard Warning Rawlins to Cheyenne

Advertisement

March 13, 2021 — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of the southwestern part of Wyoming, including Rock Springs and Green River.

From the NWS, “Snow will develop this afternoon across the southeastern half of the area this afternoon and continue through Sunday, moderate to heavy at times.”

The Rock Springs and Green River areas are forecast to receive two to four inches of snow today and tonight with a half-inch or less Sunday. (See local seven-day forecast here)

In the southeastern part of the state, more serve winter weather is expected.

From the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, “Blizzard Warnings have been expanded to include Scottsbluff and Rawlins. Winds are expected to strengthen tonight into Sunday, and therefore Blizzard Warnings are in effect beginning late tonight into Sunday as whiteout conditions are expected.”

Up to 12 inches of snow is forecast for Rawlins, 18-24 inches in Laramie and up to 30 inches in Cheyenne.