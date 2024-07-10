Local street markets start today and Thursday

July 10, 2024 — Wyo4News

The local outdoor market season begins later this afternoon.

Today, the Green River Farmers Market will open for the first time this summer. Hours for the market, located at the corner of Untia Drive and Roosevelt, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will continue its every Wednesday schedule through September 11.

Meanwhile, the Rock Springs Main Street Market will have its first session tomorrow, Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The vendors will again be located on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs. The Main Street Market will continue its every Thursday schedule through September 5.