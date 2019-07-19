Local Students Learn About Health Care Careers at UW Summer Camp

Advertisement

Tatum Zimmerman, a senior at Worland High School, said the WWAMI Medical Education Program’s anatomy lab was the most interesting part of her experience while at the Healthcare Careers Summer Camp.

“The most interesting part was getting to work in the cadaver lab,” she said. “It was awesome to see the real-life anatomy from a perspective that isn’t just textbook pictures.”

Morgan Zediker, a junior from Rock Springs High School, has a family connection to health care education. Her mother is pursuing a nursing degree at Western Wyoming Community College in her hometown. Zediker says the camp helped reveal more health education options available to her.

“I feel like it gave me a chance to really see the educational side of things,” she said. “It also really gave me a broader outlook on just how many options I have.”

Bridger Bleak, a senior at Laramie High School, learned about the camp from his school counselor. While the camp experience helped students explore many health care career options, Bleak appreciated the new career perspectives the camp gave him.

“I haven’t completely decided yet,” he said, “but I am a little more serious about pursuing a health care career now.”

The camp was made possible through partnerships with the UW College of Health Sciences, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, the Wyoming State Office of Rural Health, Snowy Range Vision Center, Donor Alliance and the Laramie Fire Department.

For more information about the camp, email Easton at [email protected] or visit www.uwyo.edu/wwami/summercamp/summercamp/index.html.

Local students who participated in the camp were:

Evanston — Dulce Aldana.

— Dulce Aldana. Kemmerer — Morgan Van Der Zalm.

— Morgan Van Der Zalm. Lander – Hayden Johnson, Tori Newton, Aspen Thomas, Chelsea West and Skyler Woodruff.

– Hayden Johnson, Tori Newton, Aspen Thomas, Chelsea West and Skyler Woodruff. Rawlins — Katelyn France.

— Katelyn France. Rock Springs — Abbie Erramouspe, Abby Hautala, Alexandra Moeller, Ashlee Mohar, Julianna Pizzato and Morgan Zediker.