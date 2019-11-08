Local students receive Kari’s Access Awards scholarships for cheer costs

Pictured from left are Weston Lamb (KAA), Andrea Tate (KAA), Tesha Lee, Jacey Webb, Gabe Copeland, Ocean  Gross, Kayleigh Webb, Kayci Arnoldi (KAA), Jessica Maser (KAA), Mckinlee Maser (front), Larry Fusselman (KAA).  Not pictured is Stevie Rice & Hailey Rice​.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 8, 2019) — A group of local students applied and were granted non-traditional scholarships  to cover some of the costs related to their involvement on the RSHS Cheer Team.

 

 

These  scholarships came from Kari’s Access Awards, a local endowment fund started in 2006 by  Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at  Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These  scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and  personal growth beyond their daily school activities.

To date, Kari’s Access Awards has awarded over 400 non-traditional scholarships to local students of all ages.

Students can apply directly or be recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

Kari’s Access Awards receives 100% of its funding from private donations and its annual fundraiser.

 

The committee is all-volunteer and includes community members passionate about the  future of our local youth. They include Jessica Maser, chairperson; Kayci Arnoldi, Art  Castillo, Gary Collins, Weston Lamb, Kori Rossetti-Slaugh and Andrea Tate.

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in  each student one child at a time.

If you would like more information on Kari’s Access Awards, or to ask about how to  recommend a student for application, please call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5267.

