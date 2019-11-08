Local students receive Kari’s Access Awards scholarships for cheer costs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 8, 2019) — A group of local students applied and were granted non-traditional scholarships to cover some of the costs related to their involvement on the RSHS Cheer Team.

These scholarships came from Kari’s Access Awards, a local endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities.

To date, Kari’s Access Awards has awarded over 400 non-traditional scholarships to local students of all ages.

Students can apply directly or be recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

Kari’s Access Awards receives 100% of its funding from private donations and its annual fundraiser.

The committee is all-volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth. They include Jessica Maser, chairperson; Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Weston Lamb, Kori Rossetti-Slaugh and Andrea Tate.

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.

If you would like more information on Kari’s Access Awards, or to ask about how to recommend a student for application, please call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5267.