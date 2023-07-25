Local Sweetwater County resident named Mrs. Wyoming AmeriCAN

Photo Courtesy of Bree McMullan

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — Bree McMullan, a local Sweetwater County resident was recently crowned for a second time as Mrs. Wyoming AmeriCAN. Putting her values, determination, and community involvement at the front of her title, McMullan continues to push for growth within communities both near and far.

Wyoming America Pageants

The Wyoming America Pageants consists of three reigning queens, Mrs. Wyoming America, Mrs. Wyoming AmeriCAN, and Miss Wyoming for America Strong. As stated by Wyoming America Pageants, “The Wyoming America Pageant is all about community Service. As a contestant and Queen you get to showcase near and dear organizations to your heart with the state and Nation. Joining this pageant will be the best self improvement program you could ever possible be apart of. You will have the opportunity to meet and become friends with like minded women that will help support you and help you become the best version of yourself.”

Overall Process to becoming Mrs. Wyoming AmeriCAN

To begin the process, all contestants begin at a city level by entering through Wyoming America Pageants. From there you’ll then represent either your city or county and then move forward to the state level. At the state level, there are three tiers of the competition: swimsuit, evening gown, and interview.

The interview portion consists of 50% of the score, swimsuit consists of 25% of the score, and evening gown consisting of 25% of the score. In terms of the interview process, constants are met by each judge where they are asked a series of questions regarding their platforms and values. During the evening gown session each contestant is also asked another question in front of the crowd and judges to show how they react and hold yourself.

McMullan added in that while swimsuit can be a tough competition for many, “It’s not about who’s the next size in this competition. Yes, they take physical fitness into accountability but that also doesn’t mean that ‘oh my gosh that person works out every single day. You can tell they lift and do squats and all of that’. It’s about your appearance for yourself. Are you confident in your own skin?”

Behind the Scenes of Preparing to Compete

McMullan has been in the pageant scene for three years now and has held the Mrs. Wyoming AmeriCAN title for two years both in 2021 and 2023.

In terms of preparation for this year, McMullan noted that this year she sought out a coach to make sure all points were hit on as well as having her values align directly with the organization. McMullan added, “Sometimes a pageant system doesn’t always fit for someone. Kind of like shoes, you’ve got to make sure you fit in the right pageant system.” Behind the scenes, McMullan wears her “tippy-top” platform heels through her house to prepare her feet for the long hours of wear during competition days.

McMullan states, “All areas are some of my favorite areas of competition. I’m just a competitive person by nature so I don’t have just one particular area that I love the most. Every aspect of the pageant is something that I agree with and I enjoy thoroughly.”

McMullan’s Platform

McMullan holds a platform which revolves around the Beauty for Good, Victoria’s Voice Foundation, and Steered Straight which all focus on the prevention of drug, alcohol, vaping usage, and overdoses in youth. She notes that within these programs they push for youth to talk with an adult they trust and to “stay in your own lane” as they quote it.

McMullan added in that the reason for her passion behind these organizations that she has based her platform off of is because within her home alone she has two people who have suffered from their own addictions and have been able to grow and evolve from it.

“This title means more to me than just the crown. I’m a queen that serves with a purpose, so for me that means I give back to my community and to the state as well.” With that, McMullan hopes to have herself and her sister queens invited to various community events whether its volunteer work or just an appearance.

McMullan is currently working on visiting schools throughout the state of Wyoming this year to speak about her platform and the education she has received from the Beauty for Good, Victoria’s Voice Foundation, and Steered Straight organizations.

Applying for the Wyoming America Pageants

If interested in being a contestant for the Wyoming America Pageants, you can contact Bree McMullan on Facebook or Instagram at 2023mrswyoimingamerican or [email protected]