Local Sweetwater County residents go beyond call of duty for stranded truckers

December 17, 2021 — Because commercial truckers on the road in inclement weather present a grave danger to other motorists, they have more responsibilities while on the road. Sometimes they are forced to pull off until conditions improve.

Last weekend was one such time. Interstate 80 eastbound was blocked, and truckers had no way out of Rock Springs.

Local residents were aware of this, and some of them went to work from sunup to sundown to help.

John Dewayne, owner of Wing and Burger Box transient food truck, took action. He prepared burgers, fries, and tots for around 200 truckers stuck at the Sweetwater Events Complex last Saturday. After buying fixings and preparing the enormous pile of goods, he and his wife, Jennifer, spent about five hours going from truck to truck, hand-delivering the food.

“We wanted to give our time to make sure these truckers had something to eat that day, whether it was lunch or a hot dinner for them,” said Dewayne.

John and Jennifer have a Venmo account set up so that those who would like to donate may do so. That way, the Dewayne’s can more feasibly continue to help the truckers who are from time to time stranded in Rock Springs. To contribute, go to their Venmo account at @Jennifer-Bruhl-1.

“This isn’t a one-time thing,” said Dewayne. “We want to keep it up.”

Shoni Roundy and her husband, Aaron Fullmer of Fullmer Construction, are other such gracious individuals. Last weekend, they started at 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, making breakfast burritos for the same truckers lined up at the Events Complex. Roundy, Fullmer and her employees at Pitt Construction handed out all 220 burritos to the drivers. David Pitt, the owner of Pitt Construction, donated monetarily. Other friends, Joey and Stephanie Majko pitched in their time and energy.

Some of the drivers told them that they hadn’t had a hot meal in three days. The same day, they then went to work cooking chili to provide dinner to the same people and hand-delivered them to around 175 trucks. Some of Roundy’s friends volunteered to help.

“Some people told us they hadn’t had a hot meal in three days. Others greeted us with tears,” said Roundy. “They were all so grateful, and it was very heartwarming.”

Later, the crew moved their operation to other spots where truckers were stranded — Cruel Jacks, offramps, and wherever truckers were gathered.

“We were doing it because that’s what you do,” said Roundy.

In this season of giving, these generous folks sure got in the spirit.