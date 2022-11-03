Local team begin quests for volleyball and swimming championship today

November 3, 2022 — The Wyoming State Volleyball Championships begin today in Casper.

In the 3A tournament, Mountain View (West #1 seed) plays Buffalo (East #4 seed) at 10 a.m., with Lyman (West #2 seed) meeting Newcastle (East #3 seed) at 6 p.m. Lyman is the defending 3A champion defeating Mountain View 3-2 in last year’s finals. The tournament will run until Saturday. No other area teams qualified for state tournament play.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Girls Swimming

Green River and Lyman girls swimmers start their quests for state championships today in Laramie at the 3A Wyoming State Swimming Championships. Green River is the two-time defending 3A champion, having tied Lander for the title last year and winning the crown outright in 2020.

The finals of the meet will take place Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, Rock Springs will compete in the 4A girl’s swim championships, also in Laramie. The 4A Finals will take place Saturday morning.