Local thrift shop in Rock Springs helping community children with the “Korner Tree”

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 7, 2021) — Horder’s Korner, a local thrift shop in Rock Springs, is looking to help out in the community this holiday season with the “Korner Tree”.

The Korner Tree allows community members to pick out a child’s name, and purchase a gift for that child. So far, 30 children’s names have been added to the Korner Tree.

Gifts for children do not have to be purchased at Horder’s Korner, they can be purchased from anywhere.

This completely non-profit event aims to distribute Christmas gifts to 30 (or more) local children here in Sweetwater County.

If you’d like to participate, stop by Horder’s Korner at 1659 Elk Street in Rock Springs, directly across from the C-Store.

Deadline to drop off gifts will be December 20th.

To learn more, contact Horder’s Korner by calling 307-352-4428, or message them on their Facebook page by clicking here.