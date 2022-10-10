Local United Way closes diaper need gap

Photo of Square State Brewing donation location. Provided by United Way.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s recent Community Diaper Drive resulted in donations of 4,677 diapers, 2,544 wipes, and $2,800 in cash for their Sweetwater County Community Diaper Banks. Most of these donations were from individuals who donated at several drop-off locations, with the exception of boxes of diapers from Able Hands and a $1,500 gift from Rock Springs Kiwanis. Square State Brewing offered a tab discount with a diaper donation.

Last year, United Way’s Community Diaper Banks in Sweetwater and Uinta Counties distributed 64,593 diapers to families in diaper need. Diaper need is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or toddler clean, dry, and healthy. Through a partnership with the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, diapers are available on their normal distribution days.

“It’s hard to know the difference a box of diapers can make until you’ve seen the joy and relief on the face of a parent struggling to provide for their children. United Way is helping us create better outcomes for so many families,” said Kathy Siler, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

The Community Diaper Bank accepts new and opened packages of diapers in all sizes as well as wipes. United Way of Southwest Wyoming accepts diaper donations at any time at their office. They welcome local businesses and organizations to have their own diaper drives at their convenience.

The diaper drive was held in conjunction with National Diaper Need Awareness Week which draws attention to the issue of diaper need in the United States. The only federal assistance program that can be used for diapers is Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

“TANF has to cover many other expenses, including heat, electric and water bills, rent, clothing, transportation, and other basic needs. Little, if any money, is available to purchase enough diapers to keep a baby clean, dry, and healthy,” said Kelly Frink, Executive Director of United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

One in three United States families experiences diaper need, falling short an average of 19 diapers each month. United Way is working to close the diaper need gap. For more information, visit swunitedway.org, or contact Shelley Richno at 362-5003, [email protected]