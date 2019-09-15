Local United Way Receives Dominion Energy Grant For Reading Program

Rock Springs, WY (9/15/19) – United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) recently announced they had been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

These funds will be used to purchase and mail 4,000 books to children in Sweetwater, Lincoln, and Uinta counties through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming. The program also encourages parents to increase the time they spend reading out loud with their children.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program aligns with UWSW’s Education Initiative, particularly to increase kindergarten readiness. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails one book a month, for free, to every enrolled child’s home. Currently, 2,297 children in Southwest Wyoming are enrolled in the program and 4,327 have graduated.

“Research shows that reading aloud is the single most important thing you can do to help a child prepare for reading and learning. We are proud of this program that helps encourage and remind parents how important this is and that it only takes 15 minutes a day,” said Kelly Frink, Executive Director, United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

UWSW is also a partner of Read Aloud, which compiles information on the science of why it is so important to read aloud and promotes reading aloud every day to children for 15 minutes. Read Aloud states that it’s up to parents how much their child will learn before they start school.

Parents can enroll their children online for this program by visiting swuntiedway.org. Paper forms are also available at the UWSW office, 510 So. Main Street, Rock Springs, Wyo.

For more information on how you can help more children in Southwest Wyoming receive age-appropriate books, please contact Shelley Richno at 307-362-5003 or [email protected]