Local VA Clinic to hold walk-in flu clinics

September 24, 2023 — Press Release

The Rock Springs VA Clinic is holding multiple walk-in flu clinics to encourage Veterans to get protected for this year’s season. The flu clinics will take place on Thursday, October 5, 19, and Thursday, November 2. Clinic times will be from 1-3 p.m.

To take part, enrolled Veterans can come to the Rock Springs VA Clinic, 1401 Gateway Blvd, then check in at the front desk. Patients will need their VA identification.

In addition to the standard flu vaccine, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older. Veterans who have a fever, cough, or any other flu-like symptoms should not attend this event. Attendees should consider wearing a shirt with easy access to the shoulder.

Veterans with questions are encouraged to call the clinic.

Why get a Flu Shot now?

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body. The composition of flu vaccines has been updated. All flu vaccines will be designed to protect against four different flu viruses.

By getting a flu shot, you will be less likely to spread flu to others. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans are hospitalized with the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months or older should get a yearly flu shot. Flu can be serious among young children, older adults, and those with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes.

For answers to common questions and misunderstandings about the flu, go to the following CDC site: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/misconceptions.htm.