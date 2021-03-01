Local veterans invited to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccination

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 1, 2021) — Veterans of any age who are enrolled in VA health care are invited to contact the VA scheduling team to share their interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

While priority is still given to those 65 and older, appointment availability is increasing with additional vaccine shipments coming in.

A vaccination clinic is scheduled for Friday, March 5 and appointments are currently available.

The number to schedule an appointment is 307-362-6641, Option 1 for scheduling—please call between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.