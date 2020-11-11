Local veterans offered free breakfast and lunch today

Wyo4News Staff,

(November 11, 2020) — Today is Veteran’s Day, a federal holiday observed annually on November 11 to honor military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Free Veteran’s Breakfast: The Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway in Rock Springs, will be serving up free breakfast for veterans and their families starting at 7 a.m.

Free Veteran’s Lunch: A free lunch is being offered to veterans today from 11:30 to 1:30 by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. For public safety reasons, the veteran’s free lunch will be a drive-through pickup event located behind the Memorial Hospital’s Specialty Clinics off College Drive.

Due to the Veterans Day observance, most local government offices are closed today.