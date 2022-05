Local Veteran’s Walk to take place this Saturday

May 17, 2022 — As part of Veteran’s Awareness Week, the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will be having their annual Veteran’s Walk this Saturday morning. This will be the ninth year of the walk.

Those wishing to participate are asked to gather at Veteran’s Park in Rock Springs prior to the 10 a.m. start time. The walk will wind through Downtown Rock Springs concluding at the American Legion Post 24 on Broadway. Post 24 will also be offering a lunchtime barbeque at the Post.