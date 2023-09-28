Local Visitation Centers see big increase in summer use

Submitted photo by Sweetwater Travel and Tourism

Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

September 28, 2023 — It was a very busy year for the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Visitor Center. CEO, Jenissa Meredith released information showing the usage of their services tripled this summer, compared to the summer of 2021 and 2022. In addition, Meredith noted that visitors were receiving a high level of positive feedback from area guests.

In a press release, Meredith stated, “Tourism has been absolutely thriving in Rock Springs and Green River this summer and over the past year. We welcomed over 1,000 visitors a month from countries around the world and across the US.” The release also noted that the Rock Springs Chamber & Visitor Center and the Green River Chamber & Visitor Center reported the same increased traffic rate. Studies show that, on average, visitors to welcome centers spend 68% more on their entire trip in the state than other types of visitors (Source: Dean Runyan & Assoc.)

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism provides funding to almost 40 events a year including this past summer’s State Soccer Tournament, local rodeos, Wyoming’s Big Show, and the River Festival.

One of Sweetwater County’s biggest events this summer was the International Airstream Rally in June hosted at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Over 1,100 RV units were on hand generating a $2.2 million economic impact. Rally attendees spoke highly of Rock Springs and were very gracious and appreciative of the hospitality, saying often, “the people are our favorite part!”

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism is located at 1641 Elk Street in Rock Springs.