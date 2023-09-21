Local volleyball and swim teams compete today/New football ratings released

Wyo4News Photo

September 21, 2023 — It is a busy Thursday for local high school volleyball teams. Green River will host Evanston, while Rock Springs will be at Casper Kelly Walsh. Both contests will count in their respective conference standings.

In other area volleyball matches, Lyman is home against Lander, and Farson-Eden travels to Manila, Utah.

In girls’ swimming and diving, Green River will host Lander in a dual meet, while Rock Springs will travel for a dual meet against Sublette County.

New Football Rankings

Mountain View is the new number-one rated team in the latest WyoPreps.com 2A football poll. The Buffalos replaced Lyman in the top spot. After suffering their first loss of the season last week, the Eagles fell to number five this week.

Farson-Eden moved up to the number five spot in this week’s 6-Man poll.

No other area teams make this week’s rankings.