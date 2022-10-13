Local volleyball/cross country teams to compete today/Latest polls

October 13, 2022 — It is a busy Thursday for area high school volleyball and some cross country teams.

In volleyball, Rock Springs will host Riverton, Green River will be home against Evanston, and Lyman will entertain Pinedale.

The 3A West Regional cross country meet will take place today in Lander. Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View will all compete in the final meet before the Wyoming State Championships. The Rock Springs cross country teams will run on Friday at the 4A West Regionals in Star Valley.

Mustangs Volleyball

Western Mustang volleyball team will be at home tonight against Casper College. The match will get underway at 6 p.m. at Rushmore Gym.

High School Polls

Lyman is still ranked #3 in the latest 2A WyoPreps football poll. Mountain received some 2A votes and Farson-Eden votes in the 6-Man poll, but not enough to make it into the top five rankings. See the complete poll here.

In the latest WyoPreps.com Volleyball Poll, Mountain View is the top 3A team surpassing Lyman, who fell to number two. No other area teams received votes. See the complete poll here.