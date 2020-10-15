Local Wednesday winds at 60 mph plus but other locations higher

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 15, 2020) — Yes, it was a windy Wednesday in Wyoming! The US Weather Service in Riverton was showing as of 6 p.m. yesterday, the peak wind gust in Rock Springs was 63 mph. The I-80 tunnels at Green River registered a wind gust of 53 mph.

Advertisement

According to the weather service, Mount Coffin in Lincoln County registered the state’s highest wind gust at 101 mph, with an 83 mph gust near Fort Washakie and 80 mph winds at Muddy Gap.

Winds will continue today across the state, but not as severe. Sweetwater County is expecting winds at 20 to 25 mph this afternoon with possible gusts to 37 mph. Sorry, those winds are expected to continue through the weekend.

Click here to see today’s Sweetwater County forecast.