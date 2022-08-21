Local Woman’s Club presents Book Grant Award

Emmalee Williams (left) receives a check from the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs. (Submitted photo)

August 21, 2022 — The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWC, recently presented Emmalee Williams with a check through their book grant program. Williams submitted her application through the club website.

The club presents checks to qualifying students attending Western Wyoming Community College (Western) in August for the fall semester and in January for the spring semester.

Interested students may find out the requirements by visiting the website and clicking on college grants. The club offers opportunities for three academic grants for full-time students attending Western, one grant for a part-time student, and one for a vocational student. These grants are made possible through the club’s fundraising efforts.