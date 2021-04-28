Local Woman’s Club presents donation for new RS Cemetery benches

bsa_pro_ad_space id=94]

April 28, 2021 — Yesterday, the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs GFWC presented a $750 check to the City of Rock Springs for building benches around the columbarium at the Rock Springs Cemetery.

The donation was part of the group’s Community Impact Project.

According to a press release from the Woman’s Club, the benches will be constructed by the cemetery staff during the winter months.

The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs – GFWC is dedicated to volunteering service and helping the community of Rock Springs.