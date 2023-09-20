Local Women’s Club presents grants to Western students

Submitted photo

September 23, 2023 — The Women’s Club of Sweetwater County recently presented checks to four Western Wyoming Community College students as part of our Fall Grant Program. Students receiving the Fall Grants included Dahlia Jordan, Emma Curtis, Delaney Gardea, and Evin Hansen (pictured above with members of the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County).

The organization’s next set of grants will be given out in January for the Spring Semester at Western. Interested students may apply for those grants until December 31 by going to the womensclubofsweetwatercounty.org website.