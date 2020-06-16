Local Workforce Services warns of Green Dot email scam

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2020) — Yesterday, the Rock Springs office of Wyoming Workforce Services posted a notice on their Facebook page concerning a scam involving several area citizens.

In the post, the local Wyoming Workforce Services office stated that several Rock Springs residents went to Smith’s Food on Monday to buy an $85 Green Dot card after receiving an email claiming to be from the Wyoming Unemployment Insurance office. The email claimed they had from a job for the recipient who would now need to get an $85 Green Dot card to pay for a urinalysis.

The Wyoming Workforce Services post stated this is a scam and to not reply to any offers involving a Green Dot card and their office.