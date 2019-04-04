Local WYCF Board Hosting Event April 11th To Highlight Grantmaking Impact

Rock Springs, WY (4/04/19) – The Rock Springs Local Board of the Wyoming Community Foundation (WYCF) will be hosting a Beer and Wine Social on Thursday, April 11th, at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. The free event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the event will “highlight the work WYCF does in Sweetwater County and will spotlight the most recent grant recipients in the area”. 2019 grantees will also be honored at the event. The release also noted the Rock Springs board has granted more than a half million dollars to nonprofit organizations in the area since 1996.

“We’re here to help strengthen our community,” says Rock Springs Local Board Chair, Jack Costantino. “Thanks to our generous donors, we can support incredible organizations all across the county.”

Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP at surveymonkey.com/r/WYCFsocial. The local event is being sponsored by Tegeler and Associates of Rock Springs.

For information about WYCF, call 307-721-8300 or visit their website at www.wycf.org.