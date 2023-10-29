Local youth competes in Boys and Girls Club Junior Youth of the Year competition

Francesca Copeland photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Boys and Girls Club Facebook page

October 29, 2023 — Press Release

The Boys & Girls Clubs Area Council for Wyoming hosted the Junior Youth of the Year competition on Friday, October 27. In total, eight youths from Boys & Girls Clubs in Cheyenne, Casper, Glenrock, Riverton, Dubois, Douglas, Gillette, and Rock Springs were in attendance. The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County was represented by Francesca Copeland (pictured above).

Copeland and the other competitors gave speeches about what their Club means to them and participated in an interview with a panel of judges. The qualities that the judges assessed were centered around service to the community and leadership at the Club.

This year’s winner was Natailya Carver from Casper, a Boys and Girls Club member for six years.

The Junior Youth of the Year program fosters Club members’ emerging leadership abilities while preparing them for later participation in the National Youth of the Year program for High School Members.