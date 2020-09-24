Local YWCA receives $25,000 grant to help Tuition Assistance program

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 24, 2020) — On Wednesday, the YWCA of Sweetwater County announced they had received a grant award of $25,000 from the Wyoming Community Foundations local Rock Springs Board. “We truly appreciate the Foundation and all of their hard work to build a better Wyoming, stated Kayla Mannikko, local YWCA Development Director. “These funds will be used towards our Tuition Assistance program that helps our families afford quality childcare.”

Advertisement

According to a press release, the YWCA’s Tuition Assistance program provides a sliding fee scale to parents based on their income. Parents with less income would pay only a small portion of the total cost of childcare. As the parent’s income increases, the portion they pay increases.

“YWCA wants to provide quality early childhood education to all in the community, no matter household income.” Says Jenn Vegors, Childcare Director at YWCA. “The Tuition Assistance Program helps families give their children the early education they need, no matter financial status.”

According to the Wyoming Self-Sufficiency Standard for Sweetwater County, childcare likely will cost a family more than what they pay a month for housing. Currently, 41% of children at YWCA utilize the Tuition Assistance Program.

Advertisement

YWCA receives some grant funding for the lowest income families, through a Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), and they accept the Department of Family Services (DFS) payments. However, YWCA has a commitment to helping all families who qualify under the sliding fee scale. If grant funds are depleted, or the family does not qualify for CSBG or DFS, YWCA will use their reserves to cover the expense not met by tuition.

To learn more about YWCA of Sweetwater County, ywcasweetwater.org or call 307-352-6635.