Local YWCA receives United Way grant

September 7, 2021 — Press Release

YWCA of Sweetwater County announced a grant award in the amount of $49,600 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming for the 2021-2022 year. Funding will support services for YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention program and their financial education program.

YWCA’s Center for Families and Children (CFC) program, located at 2620 Commercial Way Suite #5 in Rock Springs, provides advocacy, support, and resources for survivors of all forms of family violence, including domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual assault, elder abuse, dating violence, human trafficking, and stalking. YWCA has an emergency shelter that is available for victims and their family as well as a 24-hour crisis line staffed by trained advocates. YWCA was able to answer 1,192 crisis calls and provide a variety of advocacy services to 371 clients, of which 45 were children.

“ YWCA appreciates the support from United Way Southwest Wyoming and all they achieve throughout the community. Employees and volunteers of the organization work hard on the United Way campaign each year with the goal of 100% donation participation from all YWCA employees. YWCA is grateful for the support of United Way Southwest Wyoming.”

YWCA Financial Empowerment offers basic financial education classes free to the community. Classes include budgeting, financial resources, and tools necessary to be fiscally responsible. Each class is specifically tailored to fit the participants in the class. Scheduling is flexible, and there is no charge. Classes can be for a group, couples, or one-on-one. In the 2020/2021 fiscal year, YWCA provided financial education to double the number of clients from last year, helping over 233 individuals. These participants include individual clients, group classes as well as group presentations to youth and businesses in our community.

YWCA Center for Families and Children can be contacted at 307-382-3124 and the Financial Empowerment program at 307-352-6635.