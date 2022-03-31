Local elected officials launch community survey on potential specific purpose sales and use tax initiative

Shutterstock Photo\

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The committee of elected officials discussing the potential to place a specific purpose sales and use tax on the ballot this November launched an online survey today to gather feedback from residents.

This effort differs greatly from the November 2021 general-purpose tax ballot question, which voters turned down.

“We heard loud and clear from our constituents that they want to know specifically what the additional tax revenue will fund and for how long,” said Sweetwater County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld, who’s guiding the conversations. “And so we’ve published a list of initial projects that need funding so we can hear from the public on their priorities.”

Also different is the group’s stepped-up commitment to a transparent public process and communication and outreach efforts. The county has a dedicated web page – www.sweetwatercountywy.gov/potential_specific_purpose_tax – that has been updated frequently to reflect the evolving process. The web page includes:

● An overview of this initiative

● The list of initial projects identified by local jurisdictions and public-serving organizations

● Names of the elected officials working through this effort

● Press releases

● Frequently asked questions

● A link to the online survey

Residents are encouraged to take the survey through April 15. Once the data are analyzed and organized, the results will be available on the county’s dedicated webpage. Following the survey, the committee will be scheduling opportunities to learn more from the public through community forums or meetings. Details will be posted online.

By early summer, the committee will make a joint recommendation to each of the local jurisdictions on whether to place a question on the ballot this November – taking into consideration all the feedback collected throughout this process. If that recommendation is to proceed, 50 percent of all jurisdictions in Sweetwater would need to pass a resolution on the proposed ballot language for it to be certified for the election.