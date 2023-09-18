Location update for public meeting offered for Rock Springs draft Resource Management Plan

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) encourages the public to participate in public meetings discussing the Rock Springs Draft Environmental Impact Statement and Resource Management Plan (DEIS/RMP). The three meetings will offer opportunities to learn more about the plan, the EIS process, and submit written comments. These meetings will be an open house, informational format with written comment opportunities for the public The 90-day public comment period began on Aug. 18 and will conclude on Nov. 16, 2023.

Please note the change of location for the public meeting in Rock Springs below.

Wednesday, September 27, 3-6 PM

Rock Springs Holiday Inn (Ballroom)

1675 Sunset Dr.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

The DEIS/RMP analyzes resource management issues for BLM-administered lands in Sweetwater, Fremont, Lincoln, Uinta, and Carbon counties. This plan will update management decisions about Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, oil and gas development, lands and realty, and renewable energy. The BLM strives to balance opportunities to use and develop BLM-administered resources with environmental conservation.

All supporting documentation can be found here: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/13853/510.

For more information on the planning process, please contact Kimberlee Foster, Field Manager, Rock Springs Field Office at 307-352-0201.