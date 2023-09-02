Locations that will be closed Monday for Labor Day

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Some offices will be closed today in observance of Labor Day. Below are some of the common places associated with holiday closures and whether or not they will be closed. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.
- Sweetwater County Offices: Closed
- Rock Springs City Offices: Closed
- Rock Springs Family Recreation Center: Open regular hours Saturday and Sunday, Closed Monday
- Rock Springs Civic Center: Open regular hours Saturday and Sunday, Closed Monday
- Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce: Closed
- Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency: Closed
- Green River Chamber of Commerce: Closed
- Green River City Offices: Closed
- Green River Recreation Center: Open regular hours Saturday and Sunday, Closed Monday
- Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency: Closed
- Sweetwater County Libraries: Closed Sept. 2 through Sept. 4
- Sweetwater County School District #1: Closed
- Sweetwater County School District #2: Closed