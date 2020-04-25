Logan Wilson becomes the highest NFL Draft, Wyoming native, selection

LARAMIE, WYOMING (April 25, 2020) — Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Logan Wilson was selected as the first pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals Friday night. Wilson becomes the 10th highest overall NFL Draft pick by a Wyoming Cowboy in school history.

Sponsor

The Casper, Wyoming native is also the highest NFL Draft pick of a Wyoming Cowboy who also is a native of the state of Wyoming. The previous highest selection in the NFL Draft of a Wyoming native, who also played for the Cowboys, was running back Jerry Hill back in 1961. Hill was the seventh selection in the third round by the Baltimore Colts. Hill was a native of Lingle, Wyo.

During Wilson’s recent senior season, he became recognized as one of the nation’s top linebackers. He was selected as one of six national finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award and earned First Team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, Second Team All-American from USA Today and Third Team All-American from Associated Press.

Advertisement

Here is what BengalWire and SB Nation’s Cincy Jungle web sites are saying about Cincinnati’ pick of Logan Wilson.

A number of other former Wyoming Cowboys hope to hear their names called today in the fourth – seventh round. They include another Casper native Josh Harshman (tight end), defensive end Josiah Hall, cornerback/kick returner Tyler Hall, safety Alijah Halliburton, wide receiver Raghib Ismail Jr., linebacker Cassh Maluia, wide receiver John Okwoli, kicker Cooper Rothe, and punter Ryan Galovich.