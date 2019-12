LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 13, 2019) – Senior linebacker Logan Wilson continues to rack up the postseason honors after being named Second Team All-American by USA Today. Earlier this month, Wilson was named First Team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

More national honors may be coming Wilson’s way. He is one of six national finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.

To see the complete listing of the USA Today First and Second Team All-Americans, click here.