Lone Star Fire becomes more active, now 1,200 acres

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (September 5, 2020) — The Lone Star Fire became more active Friday, September 4, with high temperatures, low relative humidity, and light winds fueling its growth. Firefighters monitoring from a helicopter reported group torching and activity at the fire’s perimeter. The fire expanded along its eastern flank to an estimated 1,200 acres and burned southeast toward Shoshone Lake.

A smoke column was visible from the Old Faithful developed area and the Grand Loop Road throughout the afternoon. Warm, dry weather is expected through Sunday which may increase fire activity. Smoke will likely be visible through Labor Day weekend.

The Wyoming Type 3 team and Yellowstone National Park resource management crews will continue fuel reduction work around key infrastructure in the Old Faithful area, including power lines, historic buildings, and communication equipment. This will protect the area from an unexpected shift in direction of the Lone Star Fire, but it also prepares these developments for future wildfires.

What’s Open:

• The Grand Loop Road and day-use areas between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction are open but may close at any time if fire activity increases.

• All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

What’s Closed:

• Trailheads on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed to the public. This includes Howard Eaton, Lone Star, Divide, and DeLacy Creek trails. A Lone Star Fire Campsite and Trailhead Closure map is available. Visitors are asked to respect all area closure signs even when there is no apparent imminent threat from the fire.

• Many of the campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers and backpackers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate opportunities or visit the

park’s Backcountry Situation Report. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions in the Backcountry Situation Report.