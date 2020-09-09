Lone Star Fire blazes on

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (September 9, 2020) —The Lone Star Fire is still active and continues to burn despite two days of colder, wetter weather. Warmer and drier weather are forecast for the Yellowstone area in coming weeks. Hard frosts at night will kill vegetation and as these fuels dry out, fire activity is expected to increase.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is open but may be closed at any time due to smoke and low visibility. Be cautious if smoke is present. Smoke could cause traffic congestion.

Firefighters will continue cutting trees and heavy vegetation around the Old Faithful area to protect power lines, historic buildings, and communication equipment. These efforts will protect the Old Faithful area if Lone Star Fire shifts suddenly or another wildfire threatens it in the future.

Firefighter and public safety are the top priorities for all efforts.

What’s Open:

• The Grand Loop Road and day use areas between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction are open but may close at any time if fire activity increases.

• All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions web page, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

What’s Closed:

• Trailheads on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed to the public. This includes Howard Eaton, Lone Star, Divide, and DeLacy Creek trails. A Lone Star Fire Campsite and Trailhead Closure map is available. Visitors are asked to respect all area closure signs even when there is no apparent imminent threat from the fire.

• Many of the campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers and backpackers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate opportunities or visit the

park’s Back country Situation Report. Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the back country are not allowed