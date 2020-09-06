Lone Star Fire grows to an estimated 1,500 acres

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (September 6, 2020) — The Lone Star Fire spread on September 5, by torching and limited crowning as it burned to the east and northeast, with a significant column building in the afternoon. The fire grew to an estimated 1,500 acres, with mapping in progress to determine the current size.

The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is open today after being closed yesterday due to dense smoke and growing fire. The fire remains active Sunday, September 6, with gusty winds expected to fuel growth.

The road may be closed at any time due to smoke and low visibility. Yesterday’s closure resulted in road traffic congestion in and around the Old Faithful area. Travelers to the area may expect smoke from Idaho, California, and the Lone Star Fire to be visible this afternoon.

Cooler and wetter weather is expected on Monday which may decrease fire activity, but the fire is expected to continue to burn.

The Wyoming Type 3 team and Yellowstone National Park (YNP) resource management crews will continue fuel reduction work around key infrastructure in the Old Faithful area, including power lines, historic buildings, and communication equipment. They continue to protect the area in case the Lone Star Fire shifts suddenly or another wildfire threatens it in the future.

What’s Open:

• The Grand Loop Road and day-use areas between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction are open but may close at any time if fire activity increases.

• All entrances to YNP are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

What’s Closed:

• Trailheads on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed to the public. This includes Howard Eaton, Lone Star, Divide, and DeLacy Creek trails. A Lone Star Fire Campsite and Trailhead Closure map is available. Visitors are asked to respect all area closure signs even when there is no apparent imminent threat from the fire.

• Many of the campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers and backpackers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate opportunities or visit the

park’s Backcountry Situation Report. Fire danger in the YNP area remains very high. Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.