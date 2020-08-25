Lone Star Fire increases 100 acres

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — The lightning-ignited Lone Star Fire was reported on Saturday, August 22, at 5:15 p.m., following a week of heavy lightning activity and very high fire danger.

The Lone Star fire is approximately 3 miles southeast of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. As of Monday evening, the fire was estimated at 664 acres and is spreading to the northeast, away from the Old Faithful area.

The Wyoming Team 2 Incident Management Team (IMT) was ordered Sunday because of high fire severity in the park and limited resources due to widespread national fire activity. The IMT took over management of the fire Monday morning and will work with park fire resources and staff during the incident. Thirty-seven personnel are currently assigned to the fire.

Yesterday, fire personnel focused on using the additional resources to better size up the fire and map the fire’s perimeter. An infrared flight last night confirmed the fire increased by approximately 100 acres. The fire is estimated to be 763 acres and is 0% contained.

Crews today will focus on creating fire protection plans for developed areas. Fire suppression efforts will be based on the fire’s movement towards park infrastructures such as historic buildings, a water treatment plant, communication towers, and other resources at risk.

The IMT will monitor smoke and fire spread as part of a closure management plan to determine when the Grand Loop Road may reopen to public or administrative travel.

What’s Open:

All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

The Old Faithful developed area and West Thumb Geyser Basin are fully open.

What’s Closed:

The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remains closed temporarily due to proximity to the fire, impacts from smoke, and increased fire traffic.

Many of the trails leading to Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate hiking opportunities or visit the park’s Backcountry Situation Report.

Fire activity in the western United States has created smoky conditions throughout the region. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources. All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by strictly following any fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts.

Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high; campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions in the Backcountry Situation Report.

For updated information about fires in Yellowstone National Park, visit go.nps.gov/yellowstonefire

Park Fire Information: http://go.nps.gov/YellowstoneFire Fire Information 307-344-7102

Year-round Yellowstone Road Conditions: 307-344-2117