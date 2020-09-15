Lone Star Fire now increased to 3,348 acres

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) — The Lone Star Fire has increased slightly with warm temperatures, as 40 firefighters are battling the fire that has spread to 3,348 acres. The fire continues to hold heat and the potential for increased growth remains. Low relative humidity along with warm temperatures could cause the fire to become more active in the next few days.

Smoke and a widespread haze may be visible in the area through the end of the week as smoke from the fire mixes with smoke from the West Coast. The Grand Loop Road between

Old Faithful and West Thumb could close if smoke or fire impede the movement of traffic or the road becomes unsafe to drive.

Firefighter and public safety are always the top priority in all efforts.

Fuel reduction and structure protection efforts continue. Fuel reduction efforts will focus on the Old Faithful residential area and other utility infrastructure. These efforts create a fire buffer that will continue to protect natural resources, cultural treasures, and visitors and residents well into the future.

Fire activity in the western United States has created a high demand for firefighting resources. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources. All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts.

Fire danger in the Yellowstone National Park (YNP) area remains very high and campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. Read more about backcountry fire restrictions in the Backcountry Situation Report.

What’s Open:

• The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction is open to all travel. The road may close at any time due to smoke and low visibility. Be cautious if smoke is present.

• All entrances to YNP are open. For up-to-date road information, see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive YNP road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.

What’s Closed:

• Many of the trails and campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate hiking and backpacking opportunities or visit YNP’s Backcountry Situation Report. The Fern Cascades Trail remains closed for fire operations.

• Trailheads on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed to the public. A Lone Star Fire Campsite and Trailhead Closure map is available for reference.

• For complete technical information about the fire, please visit the fire Inciweb site.